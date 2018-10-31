Bette Midler just rewatched Hocus Pocus for the first time in 'at least 20 years'

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the beloved Halloween film Hocus Pocus, and Bette Midler celebrated the occasion by revisiting the classic for the first time in two decades.

“I do not watch it regularly. In fact, I had not seen it in at least 20 years,” Midler told PEOPLE during her annual New York Restoration Project’s Hulaween party on Monday. “I watched it the other night, the night before the anniversary, because I said, ‘You know what, I better look at this again.’ So I watched it, and I loved it! I loved it!”

The 72-year-old admits she has a newfound appreciation for the 1993 production, in which she stars opposite Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

“I thought it was so funny!” she added. “The first time I watched it I was only watching myself. But this time I saw everybody. And I tell ya, those girls in the back — they were going full blast! They were giving me a run for my money. The kids were great, everybody was great!”

The star also recalled what initially attracted her to the comedy, noting it “intrigued” her because “it was an opportunity to do things that I really loved to do, which is play physical comedy and be more than a little broad.”

As for the forthcoming Disney Channel adaptation of the flick, the star doubts the magic can be recreated, especially when it comes to her character — lead witch Winifred Sanderson.

“It’s going to be cheap!” she told PEOPLE last year. “I’m not sure what they’re going to do with my character. My character is very, very broad and I don’t know who they’re going to find to play that.”

Midler, Parker, and Najimy reunited earlier this month for Freeform’s Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash.

