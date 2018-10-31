A Madea Family Funeral trailer lays Tyler Perry character to rest

As Tyler Perry said on SiriusXM radio, “I’m happy to kill that old b—. I’m tired, man.” So here’s the trailer for A Madea Family Funeral, Perry’s last time playing his long-running Mabel “Madea” Simmons character on-screen.

Now, this doesn’t necessarily mean Madea will actually be in the casket.

When Madea gets together with her loved ones in this latest film, written and directed again by Perry, a family reunion turns into a funeral. The crew travels to backwoods Georgia where they must plan for a solemn affair that also threatens to reveal sordid family secrets.

Perry appears alongside Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely, Courtney Burrell, Ciera Payton, and Jen Harper.

“I’m doing one last tour in 2019 — the farewell tour — and the last movie is Madea’s Funeral that I shot two years ago,” Perry told Bevy Smith of SiriusXM’s Bevelations on Monday. “So, we’re gonna say goodbye.”

He explained that he “didn’t want to go from Boo to Boo 2 to another Madea” right away, so he released Acrimony with star Taraji P. Henson in between. “And then I wanted to do this one and then drop out.”

“I just don’t want to be her age playing her,” he added.

A Madea Family Funeral will open in theaters on March 1, 2019.

