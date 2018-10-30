Vanessa Kirby is Jason Statham's badass sister in Fast & Furious spin-off first look

Vanessa Kirby has gone from British royalty to hanging with Fast & Furious royalty.

With the Fast spin-off Hobbs & Shaw well into filming, Dwayne Johnson has kept his Instagram feed full of first looks, beginning with his Luke Hobbs facing off with Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw and followed by Idris Elba’s villain Brixton. Now, it’s Kirby’s turn as Johnson shared a shot of him alongside The Crown star, who plays MI6 “bad ass” Hattie Shaw, ally to Hobbs and sister to Shaw.

“Building out our Fast & Furious franchise step by step. In our spin-off, HOBBS & SHAW, I have a nice new friend,” wrote Johnson. “Meet ‘Hattie Shaw’ played by my homegirl, @vanessa__kirby. Hattie loves the following/Longs walks on the beach. Being a bad ass MI6 Operative. Drinking tequila with Hobbs. And not in that order. Hattie also happens to be the sister of Deckard Shaw, who’s played by @jasonstatham. It tortures him that his sister Hattie is kickin’ it with Hobbs. His pain 😈 makes me very happy. But what makes me happier is welcoming this crazy talented actress and cool chick to our movie. Havin’ a blast together. Building out the franchise step by step.”

Kirby is best known for playing Princess Margaret in the first two season of The Crown, a role for which she recently was nominated for an Emmy. She also broke out on the big screen over the summer as the scene-stealer of Mission: Impossible — Fallout.

Directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2) and written by Fast veteran Chris Morgan, Hobbs & Shaw finds the two adversaries-turned-allies once again coming together, this time minus the rest of the crew (and drama).

Hobbs & Shaw drives into theaters on July 26.