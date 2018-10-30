Horror legends Barbara Crampton and Dee Wallace dose people with LSD in Death House clip

If you’re a horror legend who doesn’t have a role in the new movie Death House, then it’s possible you might not be a horror legend after all.

Centering on two federal agents who fight through a labyrinth of terrors at a secret prison while being pursued by an army of inmates, the film stars Adrienne Barbeau (Creepshow), Bill Moseley (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, The Devil’s Rejects), Tony Todd (Candyman), Dee Wallace (The Hills Have Eyes, The Howling), Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator, You’re Next), Sid Haig (House of 1000 Corpses), Kane Hodder (the Friday the 13th and Hatchet franchises) and Michael Berryman (The Hills Have Eyes), among other genre fan-favorites.

Death House is directed by Harrison Smith and co-written by Smith and the late Gunnar Hansen, who played Leatherface in 1974’s original Texas Chain Saw Massacre. The film will be released Nov. 6 on VOD and Dec. 11 on DVD.

Watch an exclusive clip from Death House featuring Crampton and Wallace above.

Related content: