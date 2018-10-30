Ava DuVernay to direct Prince documentary for Netflix

After receiving an Oscar nomination for helming 2016’s prison industrial complex documentary 13th, Ava DuVernay will return to the realm of nonfiction filmmaking to direct a biographical chronicle about late music icon Prince.

The 46-year-old mind behind Selma and A Wrinkle in Time is set to direct the upcoming documentary — which Deadline indicates will be made with cooperation from Prince’s estate — at Netflix.

“Prince was a genius, a joy, and a jolt to the senses. He was like no other. He shattered preconceived notions, smashed boundaries, and shared his heart through his music,” DuVernay tweeted Tuesday in support of the project. “The only way I know how to make this film is with love and great care. I’m honored to do so and grateful.”

Deadline also notes Prince previously reached out to DuVernay about working together before his 2016 death. His estate has reportedly granted DuVernay and her team full access to archived recordings and other unreleased material.

Though the project has yet to be titled, DuVernay and her frequent collaborating editor Spencer Averick (Middle of Nowhere, Selma, 13th) have reportedly visited Prince’s Paisley Park home and studios several times over the last few months in preparation for the film.

In addition to the Prince documentary, DuVernay is also working on her Central Park Five Netflix miniseries starring Vera Farmiga, Michael K. Williams, John Leguizamo, Joshua Jackson, Aunjanue Ellis, Blair Underwood, Felicity Huffman, and Adepero Oduye. She’s further preparing to direct the New Gods superhero movie at Warner Bros., which upon completion will make her the first woman of color to helm a movie for the DC Comics brand.

J. Merritt/Getty Images; BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images

