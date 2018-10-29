Michael Moore reveals footage of mail bomb suspect cut from Fahrenheit 11/9

Earlier this year, Michael Moore released Fahrenheit 11/9, a new documentary about Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and its effect on the culture and politics of the United States. Last week, pipe bombs were sent in the mail to prominent Democratic Party figures like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, as well as to CNN’s New York offices. Over the weekend, Moore revealed a connection between the two: Cesar Sayoc, the man arrested by authorities last Friday in connection to the mail bombs, was actually filmed by Moore and his team at a Trump rally while they were working on Fahrenheit 11/9. Though his scene was cut from the final film, Moore posted the footage on his website.

“My crew first encountered Cesar Sayoc, the mail bomber/terrorist, 20 months ago when we went down to Melbourne, Florida, to film Trump’s first ‘Trump 2020 Re-election Rally’ — just one month after his inauguration,” Moore wrote in a post alongside the footage. “My direction to my producer Basel Hamdan and our longtime collaborator Eric Weinrib was to NOT film Trump, but rather only film the people who came out to see him. My feeling was, after one month in office, we didn’t need to hear anything more from Trump’s mouth — we already knew everything we needed to know about him. Who we needed to understand were our fellow Americans, lost souls full of anger and possible violence, easily fed a pile of lies so large and toxic that we wondered if there would ever be a chance that we could bring them back from the Dark Side.”

Sayoc can be seen in the video hoisting a “CNN Sucks” poster, covered with the same kind of imagery found on his van. The day after Sayoc’s arrest, Robert Bowers opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday, killing 11 people and injuring six others, including four police officers who responded to the scene. Moore sees their actions as related, and both influenced by Trump’s rhetoric about “enemies of the people.”

“What do we do with the thousands of other Cesar Sayocs?” Moore wrote. “They have been told by Trump that they are at war — WAR! — against the rest of us, the vast, vast majority who believe climate change is real, who state without equivocation that women are equal citizens with an absolute right to control their own reproductive organs, who have seen how the free enterprise system is a hoax designed to destroy the middle class, and who demand that all people have a right to easily cast their votes without any interference. Cesar and his bros ARE at war, against all these things, against us, the majority, and they are at war inside of and against themselves. This is why they will lose, but not before they take a few of us with them.”

Read Moore’s full post here, and watch the video above.

