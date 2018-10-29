John Krasinski and Emily Blunt reveal each other's favorite roles

A Quiet Place

release date 04/06/18
Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Drama ,
Horror ,
Thriller
release date 04/06/18
Aja Hoggatt
October 29, 2018 at 03:20 PM EDT

Love was in the air at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, when A Quiet Place stars and real-life couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt sat down with EW and revealed their favorite films the other has starred in — along with a few compliments sure to warm everyone’s hearts.

Asked to share his favorite of his wife’s roles, Krasinski went for a classic. “Everybody keeps making fun of me for it, but The Devil Wears Prada was just one of those things where it was sort of my introduction to her,” shared the actor.

While he happily complimented his wife’s turns in Prada and My Summer of Love, the Jack Ryan star joked, “She’s gonna say she hasn’t seen anything I’ve done.”

Proving her husband wrong, the Mary Poppins star revealed some of her favorites. “I love him in A Quiet Place, I think he’s really stunning in it, but I loved him in Away We Go. I think he was just awesome in it. I loved his big shaggy beard and the hair and he was so authentic and funny. I think that’s one of my favorites that he’s done.”

Referencing Blunt’s roles in Sicario, Girl on the Train, and the upcoming Mary Poppins Returns, Krasinski said simply, “there’s nothing she can’t do.”

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival continues through Nov. 3. Head here for more of EW’s coverage from the event.

Related content:

A Quiet Place

type
Movie
Genre
Drama,
Horror,
Thriller
mpaa
PG-13
release date
04/06/18
director
John Krasinski
Cast
John Krasinski,
Emily Blunt
Complete Coverage
A Quiet Place

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now