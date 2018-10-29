“We wanted to create a one-of-a-kind audio identity for Shudder and the first person we thought of was John Carpenter,” said Shudder GM Craig Engler in a statement. “We approached John and to our delight, he was enthusiastic about the idea and came up with an iconic theme that will enchant and thrill Shudder members every time they hear it.”

Carpenter most recently wrote and performed the score for David Gordon Green’s horror sequel Halloween, along with his son Cody and godson, Daniel Davies. Carpenter and his band are currently in the last leg of a world tour, which concludes on Halloween with a performance at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA.