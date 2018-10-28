Judy Greer explains why her Halloween character wears a Christmas sweater

Halloween (2018)

release date 10/19/18
Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Horror
release date 10/19/18
Clark Collis
October 28, 2018 at 04:16 PM EDT

As you might expect from a film that takes place on Oct. 31, director David Gordon Green’s horror sequel Halloween is full of people wearing costumes appropriate for the time of year. One person who isn’t joining in the fun, however, is Judy Greer’s character, Karen, the daughter of Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, who’s seen sporting a Christmas sweater. It turns out Karen abhors the anniversary of Michael Myers’ 1978 attack on her mother and pointedly ignores Halloween altogether.

“There’s that little sign of rebellion,” Green explains. “On Halloween, she wears a Christmas sweater so that she doesn’t celebrate.”

“That was David’s idea, which I loved” Greer recalls. “We decided that Karen hates Halloween so much that she just skips it, and Thanksgiving, and in her own head goes right to Christmas. Like, as soon as the tiny little bite-sized candies come out in the drugstores for trick-or-treaters, she pulls out her Christmas sweater and is like, ‘Nope, nope, I celebrate Christmas, I’m just skipping right to Christmas.’”

Halloween costars Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Haluk Bilginer, and Toby Huss, and is in theaters now.

Related content:

Halloween (2018)

type
Movie
Genre
Horror
mpaa
R
release date
10/19/18
director
David Gordon Green
Cast
Jamie Lee Curtis,
Judy Greer,
Andi Matichak
Studio
Universal
Complete Coverage
Halloween (2018)

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now