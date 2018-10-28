Judy Greer explains why her Halloween character wears a Christmas sweater

As you might expect from a film that takes place on Oct. 31, director David Gordon Green’s horror sequel Halloween is full of people wearing costumes appropriate for the time of year. One person who isn’t joining in the fun, however, is Judy Greer’s character, Karen, the daughter of Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, who’s seen sporting a Christmas sweater. It turns out Karen abhors the anniversary of Michael Myers’ 1978 attack on her mother and pointedly ignores Halloween altogether.

“There’s that little sign of rebellion,” Green explains. “On Halloween, she wears a Christmas sweater so that she doesn’t celebrate.”

“That was David’s idea, which I loved” Greer recalls. “We decided that Karen hates Halloween so much that she just skips it, and Thanksgiving, and in her own head goes right to Christmas. Like, as soon as the tiny little bite-sized candies come out in the drugstores for trick-or-treaters, she pulls out her Christmas sweater and is like, ‘Nope, nope, I celebrate Christmas, I’m just skipping right to Christmas.’”

Halloween costars Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Haluk Bilginer, and Toby Huss, and is in theaters now.

