The Cinderella story that is Caddyshack looks set to continue. It was announced Saturday that next summer will see the launch of Caddyshack Fest, an event devoted to celebrating the 1980 golf comedy that starred Rodney Dangerfield, Chevy Chase, and real-life 18-hole-fiend Bill Murray. Caddyshack Fest is being organized by Will Russell, a cofounder of Lebowski Fest, which since 2002 has hosted events centered around the Coen brothers’ Jeff Bridges-starring bowling comedy The Big Lebowski. The Kentucky-based Russell plans to hold the inaugural Caddyshack Fest at a golf course in Louisville.

“Bowling really ties Lebowski Fest together,” Russell told EW on Saturday. “It’s great to have an activity. I was like, ‘What’s another movie that has an activity? Caddyshack!’ It’s a f—ing great movie. It’s hilarious. It’s so quotable, just like Lebowski. I’m hanging out with my friend Matt Davis, and he’s always quoting Lebowski and Caddyshack, and I was like, ‘Dude, you want to do this Caddyshack Fest with me?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, man! Let’s do it!’

“We drove out to this golf course in Louisville, and this place is perfect,” he continued. “We’re going to have golf cart races and costume contests and a dance party. It’s going to be just a blast. We published the Facebook page today about 3 p.m., and last I looked it had about 200 followers already, so I think it’s going to be a huge hit. A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit [the mental health non-profit] Everything Will Be OK Project.”

A moderate box office hit on its release, Caddyshack has garnered a hardcore cult following over the years, particularly among the golf community. The film’s history was recently detailed in the book Caddyshack: The Making of a Hollywood Cinderella Story, by EW film critic Chris Nashawaty.

Over the years, Lebowski Fest events have attracted several cast members from The Big Lebowski, including Bridges himself. Russell said he would love to have Murray attend his new endeavor.

“Well, obviously, he is the one,” he said. “Bill Murray is our dream guest, and his son just got a job coaching [basketball] for the University of Louisville.”

Sounds like another Cinderella story in the making to us.

