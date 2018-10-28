Lebowski Fest founder launching Caddyshack Fest in summer 2019

Warner/Orion/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Caddyshack

release date 07/25/80
Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Comedy
release date 07/25/80
Clark Collis
October 28, 2018 at 10:25 AM EDT
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Cinderella story that is Caddyshack looks set to continue. It was announced Saturday that next summer will see the launch of Caddyshack Fest, an event devoted to celebrating the 1980 golf comedy that starred Rodney Dangerfield, Chevy Chase, and real-life 18-hole-fiend Bill Murray. Caddyshack Fest is being organized by Will Russell, a cofounder of Lebowski Fest, which since 2002 has hosted events centered around the Coen brothers’ Jeff Bridges-starring bowling comedy The Big Lebowski. The Kentucky-based Russell plans to hold the inaugural Caddyshack Fest at a golf course in Louisville.

“Bowling really ties Lebowski Fest together,” Russell told EW on Saturday. “It’s great to have an activity. I was like, ‘What’s another movie that has an activity? Caddyshack!’ It’s a f—ing great movie. It’s hilarious. It’s so quotable, just like Lebowski. I’m hanging out with my friend Matt Davis, and he’s always quoting Lebowski and Caddyshack, and I was like, ‘Dude, you want to do this Caddyshack Fest with me?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, man! Let’s do it!’

“We drove out to this golf course in Louisville, and this place is perfect,” he continued. “We’re going to have golf cart races and costume contests and a dance party. It’s going to be just a blast. We published the Facebook page today about 3 p.m., and last I looked it had about 200 followers already, so I think it’s going to be a huge hit. A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit [the mental health non-profit] Everything Will Be OK Project.”

A moderate box office hit on its release, Caddyshack has garnered a hardcore cult following over the years, particularly among the golf community. The film’s history was recently detailed in the book Caddyshack: The Making of a Hollywood Cinderella Story, by EW film critic Chris Nashawaty.

Over the years, Lebowski Fest events have attracted several cast members from The Big Lebowski, including Bridges himself. Russell said he would love to have Murray attend his new endeavor.

“Well, obviously, he is the one,” he said. “Bill Murray is our dream guest, and his son just got a job coaching [basketball] for the University of Louisville.”

Sounds like another Cinderella story in the making to us.

Related content:

Caddyshack

type
Movie
Genre
Comedy
release date
07/25/80
runtime
98 minutes
director
Harold Ramis
Cast
Chevy Chase,
Rodney Dangerfield,
Ted Knight,
Bill Murray,
Michael O'Keefe
Complete Coverage
Caddyshack

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now