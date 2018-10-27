Here’s how Rowan Atkinson got a drink umbrella to stick in his nose for Johnny English Strikes Again

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Sticking a cocktail umbrella up your nose is not as easy as it looks.

Rowan Atkinson sat down with PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike to spill the secrets of the hilarious scene from Johnny English Strikes Again where the bumbling spy tries to play it cool flirting with an attractive lady at the bar, only to get a cocktail umbrella stuck in his nostril.

“It was really tricky,” Atkinson said of the stunt. “It’s got a little bit of blue tack, the tacky blue gunk… and it went up there and it stayed there. Quite hard, actually. [It took] several takes to get it to stay in place.”

