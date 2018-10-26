Star Wars producers halt unannounced Boba Fett standalone film

The Boba Fett movie has been frozen in carbonate.

The film that was never officially announced is now unofficially no longer in development, sources close to the project tell EW.

A Star Wars standalone film about the galactic bounty hunter was being worked on by Logan director James Mangold, but that has now been backburnered while the company focuses on the TV series The Mandalorian from The Jungle Book and Iron Man filmmaker Jon Favreau.

That series, set to debut on Disney’s upcoming streaming service at an undisclosed time next year, focuses on a character who wears a helmet and armor similar to Fett’s, and the title refers to the warrior tribe to which Fett and his clone-producing father Jango belonged.

Deadline reported the news after film journalist Erick Weber reported that the project was canceled last night after interviewing Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy at an Oscar-season event for Black Panther.

Entertainment Weekly sources confirmed that the film about Fett, which has been something Lucasfilm has been exploring since 2013, is now not in active development. However, the possibility of a resurrection remains.

The movie would have focused on Fett and the menagerie of bounty hunters who appeared alongside him on the deck of a Star Destroyer in The Empire Strikes Back, and it was originally being developed for director Josh Trank, who left the project amid the turmoil and aftermath of his Fantastic Four reboot.

Back in April 2015, Lucasfilm had even prepared a teaser clip of the Boba Fett film for Trank to unveil at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, but that presentation was canceled just a day before as Trank’s role in creating the film fell into question.

The Mandalorian will be an original story set after the fall of the Empire in Return of the Jedi, and preceding the rise of The First Order in The Force Awakens.

The only thing we know for certain is that the title character may look the same, but he (if it is a he) is not Boba Fett.

Lucasfilm

