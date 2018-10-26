Rowan Atkinson reflects on his ‘creepy man’ role in Love Actually

Aja Hoggatt
October 26, 2018 at 02:13 PM EDT
Any actor worth their salt knows there are no small parts, only small actors, and if Rowan Atkinson’s role in Love Actually is any indication, it is clear that the comedic actor knows how to make the most out of his screen time.

The Johnny English Strikes Again actor sat down with PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing to take a look back at his brief role in the 2003 romantic comedy, in which he played a “creepy” department store salesman who, with a flick of his wrist, could give Salt Bae a run for his money.

“That flick of the scoop is quite distinctive,” Atkinson joked with host Lola Ogunnaike.

While she praised the actor for being hilarious in the film, Atkinson had quite a different take on his performance.

“Quite creepy isn’t it? Quite a creepy man.”

Watch the video above for more as Atkinson hilariously cringes at his performance.

