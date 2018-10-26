13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford to appear in Avengers 4

The fate of our favorite Marvel superheroes may still be unknown, but the newest addition to the successful franchise has been confirmed.

13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford has joined the cast of Avengers 4, EW can confirm. While details about the actress’ character have yet to be revealed, The Wrap is reporting that Langford has already completed filming on the superhero blockbuster.

This has been quite the year for the Golden Globe-nominated actress. After starring in the first two seasons of the hit Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why, the Aussie actress made her silver screen debut in the successful YA adaptation, Love, Simon. Langford will return to the small screen as the star of the upcoming Netflix horror series Cursed, in which she will play Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake.

Langford rose to fame for her critically-acclaimed role as Hannah Baker on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, in which she played a high school student who left behind a series of tapes after her suicide. While the series has been renewed for a third season, Langford will not be returning alongside the cast in 2019.

Avengers 4 is set to be released in May 2019.

Venturelli/WireImage

