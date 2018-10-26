New Halloween almost killed off iconic franchise character in opening scene

Last week, EW reported that David Gordon Green’s horror sequel Halloween almost began with an entirely different opening sequence. That alternative start would have replayed from a different perspective the climactic events at the end of John Carpenter’s original 1978 film featuring Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, Donald Pleasence’s psychiatrist Dr. Loomis, and the masked killer Michael Myers.

“At one point in the script, we had an opening setup that included the end of the original Halloween in a kind of aerial restaged version,” Green told EW. “Our art director, coincidentally, on this movie, looks exactly like Donald Pleasence. So, we were like, We’ll just get him to do it, and we’ll do this thing, and we’ll recreate it. Like, Who’s so lucky on their own movie set to have a look-alike of the guy from 40 years ago?”

In fact, two alternative opening scenes were considered — the “restaging” described by Green and another, more radical, start which would have involved the death of Loomis who, in the timeline abandoned by the new film, survived to appear in several of the franchise’s sequels. This second abandoned start was detailed by Halloween co-producer Ryan Turek on the latest episode of Shock Waves, the horror podcast he co-hosts with Rob Galluzzo, Rebekah McKendry, and Elric Kane.

“The first scripted opening was a re-envisioning of the finale of Halloween,” said Turek. “David wanted to f— things up, man. He wanted to just mix things up a little bit. So, initially, he had a scene in which we came in at the end of Halloween, and Loomis sees the screaming kids, comes inside, sees the struggle between Laurie and Michael. Michael puts his mask back on, Loomis shoots him, pushes Michael back through the doorway into the bedroom. Laurie is cowering on the ground, Loomis charges into the bedroom, where Michael gets the upper hand and jumps him. Loomis drops the gun and then Laurie is holding onto the gun, but she’s shaking so much she can’t actually pull the trigger. And then Michael chokes out Loomis, kills him, and then Laurie decides to pull the trigger and knock Michael back. So, we had that, and then…we were trying to figure out how to pull that off…and it was just crazy, you know…And I remember John (Carpenter) read that draft and he was like, ‘Uhhh, why would you want to change that? Why would you want to change my ending?’ And David took that to heart.”

