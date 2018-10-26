FilmStruck, streaming service for the cinephile, officially shutting down

FilmStruck, the movie streaming subscription service and a digital space for the Criterion Collection, is officially shutting down after just two years. As announced to subscribers on Friday, the service will “discontinue” on Nov. 29 of this year.

“We’re incredibly proud of the creativity and innovations produced by the talented and dedicated teams who worked on FilmStruck over the past two years,” Turner and Warner Bros. Digital Networks said in a joint statement. “While FilmStruck has a very loyal fanbase, it remains largely a niche service. We plan to take key learnings from FilmStruck to help shape future business decisions in the direct-to-consumer space and redirect this investment back into our collective portfolios.”

Alicia Malone, the author and journalist brought on as a FilmStruck host, said her goodbyes on social media.

“I am heartbroken to say goodbye to @FilmStruck. But I’m also incredibly proud to have been part of this true labor of love for two & a half years,” she wrote. “The intention was born from a pure desire to support arthouse cinema. And it was a great joy to work on. Huge hugs to the entire @FilmStruck @CriterionChannl & FilmStruck Podcast team… and every single one of you who joined us on this crazy journey. (And of course I will be continuing to share my love for film on @TCM every Sunday and Tuesday).”

FilmStruck will discontinue service on 11/29/18. If you are a current subscriber, please visit https://t.co/ht0FF065M9 for refund information. It has been our pleasure bringing FilmStruck to you and we thank you for your support. pic.twitter.com/J9lGX23V3Y — FilmStruck (@FilmStruck) October 26, 2018

I am heartbroken to say goodbye to @FilmStruck. But I’m also incredibly proud to have been part of this true labor of love for two & a half years. The intention was born from a pure desire to support arthouse cinema. And it was a great joy to work on. — Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) October 26, 2018

FilmStruck launched in November 2016 as the new home of the Criterion Collection after Hulu, as well as the on-demand destination for Warner Bros.’ library of classic titles. The platform, developed by Turner Classic Movies, featured a rotating roster of contemporary arthouse, indie, foreign, cult, and classic Hollywood films.

The shut down is the latest blow following the WarnerMedia-AT&T merger. Super Deluxe and DramaFever, a digital content production studio and a streaming service, both received announced closures. WarnerMedia also revealed plans to debut a new streaming service sometime in late 2019.

According to an internal memo (via CNN), the service “will start with HBO and the genre defining programming that viewers crave. On top of that we will package content from Turner and Warner Bros. with their deep brand connections that touch both diverse interests and mass audiences.”

EW has learned the closure of FilmStruck comes in part from “a shift in strategy” away from a more niche service to reach a broader audience.

A statement from the Criterion Collection reads, “In the weeks ahead, we’ll keep you informed about the great programming you can watch on the Channel before it shuts down on Nov. 29, and we’ll be trying to find ways we can bring our library and original content back to the digital space as soon as possible. Thanks to everyone who enjoyed FilmStruck, and we hope you’ll join us as we look forward to what the future brings.”