Natalie Portman shines as a ferocious, unhinged pop star in first Vox Lux trailer

There’s no poker face to read here: Natalie Portman serves all kinds of glamorous, bonkers ferocity as a deliciously unhinged pop star wearing past traumas on her (intricately sequined) sleeve in the first trailer for Brady Corbet’s upcoming awards hopeful Vox Lux.

Following a young girl, Celeste (The Killing of a Sacred Deer‘s Raffey Cassidy), who survives a school shooting before becoming a world-renowned pop star, the preview charts her evolution from innocent victim to rage-filled diva robbed of her childhood by a heinous act of violence and subsequent rise to global fame.

Portman plays an older version of Celeste, long after the American public has turned her into a pop commodity. On the eve of an arena performance in her hometown, a group of terrorists wearing regalia from one of Celeste’s music videos use automatic weapons to kill several people at a beachside resort, which triggers a wave of panic and repressed demons to bubble up inside her as she prepares to hit the stage.

Rounding out the film’s cast are Stacy Martin, who plays Celeste’s sister; Jude Law as Celeste’s manager; Jennifer Ehle as a no-nonsense publicist, and Willem Dafoe as the film’s narrator. The film also features pop songs written by Sia and sung by Portman herself.

Following Vox Lux’s world premiere at the 2018 Venice International Film Festival, Portman quickly cemented herself in the Oscar race. Her performance as Celeste is reportedly being campaigned in the supporting category, where she will likely square off against suspected contenders like Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz (both from The Favourite), Nicole Kidman (Boy Erased), and Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk), among others.

Vox Lux hits theaters Dec. 7. Watch the trailer above.

