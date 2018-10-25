Pierce Brosnan and Mrs. Doubtfire child stars reunite 25 years later

The cast of Mrs. Doubtfire got the family back together after 25(!) years.

On Wednesday, Lisa Jakub — who played the oldest of the three Hillard children in the beloved ’90s family flick — shared a photo on Instagram of a mini cast reunion with Pierce Brosnan and her on-screen siblings Matthew Lawrence and Mara Wilson, with the caption, “So this happened. #mrsdoubtfire #reunion #25yearslater.”

Released in 1993, Mrs. Doubtfire starred the late Robin Williams as the titular character disguises himself as an elderly British nanny in order to remain close to his children and estranged wife Miranda, played by Sally Field. Brosnan portrayed Miranda’s new love interest — a relationship that Mrs. Doubtfire whole heartedly tries to sabotage.

A video also posted by Jakub shows Brosnan zooming in on a photo of his three costars as they were at the movie’s 1993 premiere, before pulling the camera to reveal the actors as they are now. “Love you, love you all so much,” the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star can be heard saying in the clip. “So good to be a part of your lives.”

Back in August, Fox Stage Productions and Kevin McCollum confirmed that a stage adaptation of Mrs. Doubtfire is in the works and will be directed by Hello, Dolly!‘s Jerry Zaks, a four-time Tony winner and eight-time Tony nominee. John O’Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick (Something Rotten!) will write the book for the Broadway-bound show, while Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick will write music and lyrics.