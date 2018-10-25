Liam Neeson is a snowplow driver-turned-ice-cold vigilante in first Cold Pursuit trailer

Liam Neeson is a vengeful father — and an avid reader — in the first trailer for Cold Pursuit.

After conquering airplanes and trains, Neeson is taking his action to the snowplow in the new thriller, which released its first trailer on Thursday.

The film from Hans Petter Moland stars the Taken actor as Nels Coxman (just an incredible name), a local snowplow operator recently named Citizen of the Year of his small Colorado ski town. But his quiet life with his wife (Laura Dern) is forever changed when his son is murdered by a drug lord named Viking (another incredible name), prompting Nels to become an ice-cold vigilante.

“What makes you think you can kill a man?” a gangster friend asks Nels, to which he responds, “I read it in a crime novel.”

Upon the announcement of Cold Pursuit, originally titled Hard Powder, EW was inspired to come up with a list of other modes of transportation that Neeson could fight on in forthcoming movies, including a zamboni, Bird scooter, and more.

Cold Pursuit, which also stars Emmy Rossum and Tom Bateman, plows into theaters on Feb. 8. Watch the full trailer above.

