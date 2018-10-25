Godzilla: King of the Monsters to be teased in graphic novel prequel

Fans attending Los Angeles Comic-Con can get a sneak peek of Godzilla: Aftershock at the Legendary Comics panel “Godzilla: Secrets of the MonsterVerse” in Room 403B on Saturday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive signed/numbered Godzilla poster only available at the panel.

See the cover of Godzilla: Aftershock, below:

Legendary Comics

