Godzilla: King of the Monsters to be teased in graphic novel prequel

Legendary Comics is going big with its build-up to the release of director Michael Dougherty’s film Godzilla: King of the Monsters (out May 31, 2019). The publisher announced today that next spring it will be releasing what amounts to a graphic novel teaser for the monster movie called Godzilla: Aftershock, written by Arvid Nelson, with art by Drew Edward Johnson.
Continuing the story of 2014’s Godzilla after the catastrophic events in San Francisco, the novel finds the big lizard threatened as a terrifying new foe rises from the depths of the earth, unleashing a series of devastating earthquakes and driven by an unstoppable primal instinct that will test Godzilla like never before. Introducing characters from Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the graphic novel delves further into the activities of cryptozoological agency Monarch. The brilliant and driven Monarch operative Dr. Emma Russell (played in the upcoming film by Vera Farmiga) races to stop the threat as clues emerge to reveal a terrible secret — a tragedy of apocalyptic proportions from the distant past that changed the course of human history, is returning to threaten it once more. A shadowy figure stalks Emma’s every move as she travels the globe to uncover secrets, while Godzilla clashes in an ancient rivalry as old as the earth itself.
“Godzilla: Aftershock is yet another exhilarating entry into the canon of the MonsterVerse, and it is especially exciting to introduce fans to a brand new original monster unique to the comic, but true to the legacy of Godzilla,” said Robert Napton, Senior Vice President of Legendary Comics.
Fans attending Los Angeles Comic-Con can get a sneak peek of Godzilla: Aftershock at the Legendary Comics panel “Godzilla: Secrets of the MonsterVerse” in Room 403B on Saturday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive signed/numbered Godzilla poster only available at the panel.
See the cover of Godzilla: Aftershock, below:
