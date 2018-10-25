Die Hard returning to theaters for 30th anniversary

It’s getting close to the most wonderful time of year, so what better way to celebrate than to watch the perfect Christmas movie on a big screen? Fans can debate forever whether or not Die Hard actually counts as a “Christmas movie” per se, but the fact is the iconic Bruce Willis action film turns 30 this year. Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies are celebrating the big anniversary by bringing Die Hard back to theaters this November.

Die Hard is set to be the next installment in the TCM Big Screen Classics series from Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies. The action movie will return to theaters for two days only, Nov. 11 and Nov. 14, featuring new pre and post-film commentary by TCM host Ben Mankiewicz. It’s a great opportunity for Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans to finally figure out what all those references are about.

Peter Sorel/Fox

Directed by John McTiernan, Die Hard centers on a battle of wits between wise-cracking cop John McClane (Willis) and the perfectly-named terrorist Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman). After Gruber and his goons take over the 35-story L.A. high-rise where McClane’s estranged wife works, the cop finds himself the only thing standing in the way of their villainous master plan.

Hilariously, all this action takes place at Christmastime, with the holiday being the whole reason McClane is in the same vicinity as his wife when her business is attacked. As EW’s James Hibberd wrote in 2015, “that set-up is a standard holiday movie formula. The fact that it’s terrorists stalling John McClane instead of a blizzard in Chicago (Planes, Trains and Automobiles), or his time-sucking corporate job (Jingle All the Way), is just Die Hard‘s way of making its protagonist’s obstacles more interesting.”

Tickets for these Die Hard anniversary screenings can be purchased online at Fathom Events’ website or participating theater box offices.

