A Clueless remake is in the works at Paramount

Clueless

Devan Coggan
October 25, 2018 at 06:40 PM EDT

Break out the yellow plaid and fluffy pens: A Clueless remake is in the works.

Paramount Pictures is in early development on a big-screen remake of the classic 1995 comedy, EW has learned, with Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver producing and GLOW writer Marquita Robinson penning the script.

Responding to the news, which was first reported by Deadline Hollywood, Oliver tweeted that she is “crazy excited to be producing a *new* take” on the film.

Amy Heckerling wrote and directed the original Clueless, which was inspired by Jane Austen’s Emma. Alicia Silverstone starred as teen queen Cher Horowitz, and the film is widely hailed as one of the greatest teen comedies of all time, spawning a spin-off TV series and an upcoming stage musical starring Dove Cameron.

It remains to be seen whether the new Clueless will be a totally new story or some of the original actors might reprise their roles. Although if they’re looking for an actor to play Josh, Paul Rudd hasn’t aged since 1995

