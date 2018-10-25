Chris Pine leads bloody Scottish revolution in new Outlaw King trailer

When “there can be no peace” and the “survival of the Scots” is at stake, who you gonna call? Chris Pine and his burly biceps, of course.

That’s exactly what happens in the new trailer for Netflix’s historical drama Outlaw King, based on the true story of Scottish hero Robert the Bruce, who led the region through the its battle for independence against English occupation throughout the early 1300s.

“I am King of Scots. Not of the land, but of the people,” Pine tells his army of followers in a rousing speech as images of bloody conflict flash onscreen. “You can fight for God, for country, for family; I do not care. So long as you fight!”

Outlaw King — directed by Pine’s Hell or High Water director David Mackenzie — held its world premiere screening at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival in September, generating mixed reviews overall despite general praise for Pine’s leading turn (and his full-frontal nude scene) as the historical leader.

“Robert sacrificed everything he once owned to set Scotland free,” Gillian Barrie, Mackenzie’s Scottish producing partner, previously told EW of the film’s subject. “He was the second richest person in the British Isles. He gave up everything to take on the most ridiculously powerful army and king. He had to go to hell and back.”

Outlaw King premieres Nov. 9 on Netflix. Watch the new trailer above.

Related content: