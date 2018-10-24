Sandra Bullock fights through the apocalypse in creepy Bird Box trailer

Sandra Bullock is perched on the brink of the apocalypse in the first trailer for celebrated Danish filmmaker Susanne Bier’s upcoming thriller Bird Box.

Based on Josh Malerman’s 2014 novel of the same name, the film follows Malorie (Bullock), a mother of two determined to see her children through a dangerous end-of-days event involving a mysterious entity that causes all who see it to commit suicide.

“We’re going on the trip now, it’s going to be rough,” Bullock tells her kids in the new preview before leading them through decimated terrain rife with menacing threats — all while cloths cover their eyes. “If you hear something in the woods, you tell me. If you hear something in the water, you tell me. But under no circumstance are you allowed to take off your blindfold.”

Netflix

Bird Box — also starring Sarah Paulson, John Malkovich, Jacki Weaver, Trevante Rhodes, Lil Rel Howery, and Rosa Salazar — is set to world-premiere on Nov. 12 as part of the 2018 AFI Fest, the American Film Institute’s annual film festival which typically hosts high profile global bows for films with lofty commercial and awards prospects.

Following its AFI Fest debut, Bird Box premieres Dec. 21 on Netflix. Watch the new trailer above and check out the film’s poster below.