Norman Reedus announces list of this year's best unproduced horror scripts

Thanks to his time on The Walking Dead, few people know more about bloody mayhem than Norman Reedus. So, it makes sense that the actor be the one to announce the titles on this year’s Bloodlist, a round-up of the best unproduced horror and thriller scripts voted upon by industry professionals.

Scripts included on the 10th edition of the Bloodlist include Aperture, about a widower who travels to a parallel universe where his wife is still alive, and The Last Will and Testament of Charles Abernathy, in which a billionare invites his four estranged children back home out of fear that someone — or something — is coming to kill him.

You can learn more about this year’s selected scripts at the official Bloodlist website and you can see Reedus announce the 2018 list, above.

Related content: