Jurassic Park, Hellboy II, Paddington, and more set to leave Netflix in November

Seasons change, and so does the Netflix library. This November, the popular streaming platform will be losing a few film franchises entirely, along with some acclaimed Oscar-nominated movies from years past.

Jurassic World may be all the rage these days, but viewers eager in revisiting the original Jurassic Park films will have to act fast. The first three installments are leaving Netflix as soon as the new month starts. There’s even more bad news for dinosaurs, because the animated Land Before Time is also cycling off the service.

Then there’s Hellboy II: The Golden Army. EW’s Darren Franich recently declared it “the greatest superhero fantasy movie of the 21st century,” and with a new Hellboy movie on the way next year, why not look back at how reigning Best Director Guillermo del Toro envisioned the story? Fans of Del Toro’s work shouldn’t worry too much, though; earlier this week, Netflix recently announced that they would be producing and releasing his long-awaited Pinocchio film.

Below, check out a full list of what’s leaving Netflix this November.

Nov. 1

Amelie

Crossfire

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Oculus

Phenomenon

Run to me

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball

Steel Magnolias

The Invasion

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

The Lazarus Effect

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Reader

Up in the Air

Nov. 12

Anna Karenina

Nov. 16

Paddington

Nov. 17

Undercover Boss: Seasons 1-5