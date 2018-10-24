Halloween classic Hocus Pocus turns 25 this year, but Billy Eichner and Tiffany Haddish think that it’s about time it turns “woke.”

On the latest edition of Billy on the Street, the duo search for a third witch to join their “more diverse remake,” a.k.a. “Wokus Pocus.” Among the viable options that they find on the streets of New York City are a Brazilian woman, a gay Chinese woman (“Crazy Witch Asians!” excitingly screams Eichner), and a Colombian man.

“Sir, I’m gay, she’s black, what do you bring to the table?” Eichner asks the older man, who says they need some Latin flavor. “You’ve definitely got more flavor than Kathy Najimy, I’ll tell you that much.”

Watch the full video above to see Eichner’s search for a “sexually fluid witch” and Haddish’s impressive salsa dance moves.

