The Purge creator says he's thought of a 'really cool' way to end film franchise

The First Purge

release date 07/04/18
Clark Collis
October 23, 2018 at 06:44 PM EDT

This summer, The First Purge raked in a more than respectable $69 million at the box office. But will we soon see the last film in the franchise, about an annual 12-hour period of sanctioned law-breaking? James DeMonaco, who has written all four Purge movies and directed the first three films, tells EW that he has an idea for the next entry in the series, which he also thinks will be the last.

“I have it in my head,” says DeMonaco. “I think I’m going to write it. I think it’s a great way to end it all. We want to end it all, I think, in this one, and I’m very excited. When I came up with the idea and pitched it to everybody, they seemed psyched, and I think it will be a really cool ending, how we take this one home.”

The TV version of The Purge is currently airing Tuesday nights on USA.

