Mel Brooks came up with one of the most famous horror movie taglines of all time

The Fly (1986 movie)

release date 08/15/86
Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Horror ,
Sci-fi
release date 08/15/86
Clark Collis
October 23, 2018 at 04:33 PM EDT

Every horror fan is familiar with the phrase, “Be afraid. Be very afraid.”

Spoken by Geena Davis in David Cronenberg’s 1986 film The Fly, these five words were ultimately used as the tagline for the beloved body horror movie. But did you know that the man who actually came up with those chilling words was Blazing Saddles director and legendary funnyman Mel Brooks, whose company Brooksfilms produced the movie? This fascinating fear fact was revealed by Cronenberg himself in the course of Beyond Fest’s recent retrospective tribute to the Canadian horror-meister.

“At one point, Mel was saying, about that particular moment, he said, ’When he says, Don’t be afraid, the answer should be, Yes, be afraid, be very afraid,’” Cronenberg recalled to moderator, fellow director, and Movie Crypt cohost Joe Lynch after a screening of The Fly at Los Angeles’ Egyptian Theatre. “He wasn’t really giving me dialogue, he was just reacting. And I said, ‘Yeah, I’m going to put that in the script.’ So let’s say it was a collaboration. But yes, it was Mel who came up with [that].”

Watch the trailer for Cronenberg’s The Fly above.

Everett Collection

Related content:

The Fly (1986 movie)

type
Movie
Genre
Horror,
Sci-fi
release date
08/15/86
director
David Cronenberg
Cast
Geena Davis,
Jeff Goldblum,
John Getz
Complete Coverage
The Fly (1986 movie)

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now