Night of the Comet: Roxanne Benjamin to write remake of apocalypse-zombie horror movie

Clark Collis
October 23, 2018 at 02:52 PM EDT
Orion Pictures has hired filmmaker Roxanne Benjamin to write a remake of the 1984 horror film Night of the Comet. The original movie was written and directed by Thom Eberhardt and starred Catherine Mary Stewart and Kelli Maroney as sisters facing off against cannibal zombies after a comet wipes out most of life on Earth.

Benjamin previous directed segments of the anthology films Southbound and XX. She also wrote, directed, and produced her feature debut Body at Brighton Rock, which is currently in post-production and is set to be released by Magnolia Pictures next year.

Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Watch the trailer for the original Night of the Comet, above.

