Mary Poppins Returns teaser showcases new music from Emily Blunt's sequel

With a supercalifragilistic and an expialidocious, the new sneak-peek footage of Mary Poppins Returns shows that anything is possible — “even the impossible.”

As Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt), the magical nanny, ferries the Banks children off to fantastical worlds tucked inside their bathtub, the latest Disney preview offers a snippet from the new music that awaits in the upcoming sequel to the 1964 original film.

In one of these songs, seemingly titled “Can You Imagine That?”, Ms. Poppins sings, “Perhaps we’ve learnt when day is done/ Some stuff and nonsense could be fun/ Can you imagine that?”

Composer and co-lyricist Marc Shaiman thought up a fresh score for the upcoming film with lyricist Scott Wittman. We know “Trip a Little Light Fantastic” will be the big musical number featuring, as previewed in the video (shown above), Mary flying through London with lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda) and the three kids, Annabel (Pixie Davies), Georgie (Joel Dawson), and John (Nathanael Saleh).

When Mary does return, Jane (Emily Mortimer) and Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw) are all grown up. Suffering a personal loss, the whole family could use some time to reconnect with their sense of childlike wonder. So with the spin of a vase, Mary gets to work bringing back the old magic that once dazzled movie-goers.

Directed by Rob Marshall with a cast featuring Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury, and Dick Van Dyke, Mary Poppins Returns will open in theaters on Dec. 19.

