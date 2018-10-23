Katie Holmes to star in horror sequel The Boy 2

The Boy 2

October 23, 2018 at 03:59 PM EDT

Between the huge success of the Annabelle movies and the possibility of rival Chucky franchises, creepy dolls were already on their way to becoming the new horror film villains du jour. Now it has been announced that Katie Holmes will star in The Boy 2, a sequel to the 2016 horror movie in which Lauren Cohan played a woman hired to babysit a porcelain effigy named Brahms. The sequel concerns a young family that moves into Heelshire Mansion, where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend.

The Boy 2 will be written by Stacey Menear and directed by William Brent Bell, the same creative duo responsible for the original film. Principal photography will begin Jan. 14 in Victoria, British Columbia.

Watch the trailer for The Boy below.

