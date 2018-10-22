Wonder Woman sequel pushed back to 2020

Wonder Woman fans are going to have to wait seven more months to see 1984.

The eagerly anticipated follow-up has been pushed back to June 5, 2020.

The sequel to DC’s 2017 hit was originally scheduled to be released Nov. 1, 2019.

Star Gal Gadot and studio Warner Bros. spun the move as a positive thing.

“We had tremendous success releasing the first Wonder Woman film during the summer so when we saw an opportunity to take advantage of the changing competitive landscape, we did,” Warner Bros. said in a statement. “This move lands the film exactly where it belongs.”

Warner Bros.

Gadot added: “Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!!”

WB also announced that Six Billion Dollar Man, which was set to arrive on that June 5 date, is now unset.

Wonder Woman 1984 will now be released the same month as the sequel to a film made in 1986, as the Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick comes out June 26.

The official Wonder Woman 1984 description: “Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s (Gal Gadot) next big screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe: The Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).” Chris Pine also returns as Steve Trevor and Pedro Pascal joins in an undisclosed role.

The move is the latest shakeup to the Warner Bros./DC Comics universe. Last week, the stand-alone The Flash movie starring Ezra Miller was reportedly pushed back to 2021, while plans for sequels starring Henry Cavill as Superman and Ben Affleck as Batman have reportedly been scrapped. Next up is Aquaman, which surfaces Dec. 21., and then Shazam! on April 5, 2019.

Related content: