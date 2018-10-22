Taylor Schilling has a creepy kid in trailer for horror film The Prodigy

Is horror the new black?

In the film The Prodigy (out Feb. 8), Orange Is the New Black star Taylor Schilling plays Sarah, a mother whose young son Miles’ disturbing behavior signals that an evil, possibly supernatural force has overtaken him. Fearing for her family’s safety, Sarah must grapple with her maternal instinct to love and protect Miles in favor of investigating what — or who — is causing his dark turn.

The Prodigy is directed by Nicholas McCarthy (The Pact, At the Devil’s Door) and written by Jeff Buhler (the upcoming Pet Sematary). The film costars Jackson Robert Scott, Peter Mooney, and Colm Feore.

Watch the trailer for The Prodigy, above.

