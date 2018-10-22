Leslie Jones finally watched The Shape of Water, with hilarious results

As funny as she is on Saturday Night Live, one of Leslie Jones’ greatest skills is providing incredible commentary to whatever she’s watching — whether it’s Avengers: Infinity War or the Winter Olympics. This weekend, Jones decided to finally watch last year’s Best Picture-winning film, The Shape of Water. Her live-tweet reactions to Guillermo del Toro’s horror-inflected fairy tale did not disappoint.

Most people probably remember Shape of Water as “the fish-sex movie,” since the film revolves around the unlikely romance between a mute cleaning woman named Elisa (Sally Hawkins) and a humanoid amphibian (Doug Jones). But before she even got to the hook-ups, Jones was flabbergasted by Elisa’s ability to perfectly peel hard-boiled eggs (which she then gives to the captive fish-man for lunch, beginning their courtship).

“Listen, I boil eggs every day. I have never been able to peel them that perfectly. Never!” Jones said in one of her Twitter videos. “They always come out f—ed-up. Especially if a fish thing is coming towards me, I’m not gonna be able to peel the damn egg!”

While Elisa’s romance with the fish-man is grounded in the fertile symbolism of hot eggs and warm green water, the film’s villain is colored by death and decay. Like all of us, Jones was horrified when merciless military man Richard Strickland (Michael Shannon) refused to wash his hands after going to the bathroom, but that was nothing compared to when she saw his injured fingers turn black after an attack by the fish-man.

Hey, um, guys? When the fingers are, uh, black? Hmm. Uh,” Jones said. “Like a banana…I’m just saying, those fingers look pretty dead. Think he might be hooked to the pain pills.”

When Elisa finally does have sex with the fish-man, much of the information about the encounter (including the nature of his genitals) is conveyed in a later conversation with her best friend Zelda (Octavia Spencer). Jones was not a fan of this scene — in her opinion, Zelda wasn’t astonished nearly enough by the revelation.

“Okay first of all, that is not a realistic reaction,” Jones said. “They wrote this, but me and Octavia would definitely agree that if we came to work and our home-girl told us she f—ed a fish-man, the first thing we gonna say is ‘b—h, what the f–k is wrong with you? You f—ed the fish? You f—ed a fish-man? I helped you get him out of here because I didn’t want them to kill him. But I ain’t tell you to go home and f— the fish-man! What’s wrong with you? You need to go to the doctor!’ I would have lost my f—ing mind. “

Unlike Infinity War, Jones did make it through Shape of Water in one sitting. Check out a sample of her tweets below, and head to her Twitter timeline for the full saga.

Ok I need to barf now! You believe you more if a man cause you don’t wash your hands ew! #shapeofwater pic.twitter.com/eTc39WKFEv — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) October 20, 2018

This is not realistic!! You can not peel eggs that easy!! #shapeofwater pic.twitter.com/AI3mbKbeWN — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) October 20, 2018

Hey um just was asking for um a um friend um these don’t look too good do they?! #shapeofwater pic.twitter.com/sL1z7QZ2dL — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) October 21, 2018

