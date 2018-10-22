Jonah Hill was almost in The Social Network, but David Fincher didn't want him

You know what’s cool? A new Social Network “What If” casting story.

Appearing on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Jonah Hill revealed that he was almost cast as Sean Parker in David Fincher’s 2010 Oscar-nominated film, but there was one small problem: the director wanted nothing do with him.

“Low-key, David Fincher, or high-key, David Fincher didn’t want me in Social Network,” shared Hill. “It was between me and Justin Timberlake for that part… Obviously [Fincher’s] the man, but he was not having me. The studio wanted me, I think, and then Justin Timberlake was amazing in it.”

At the time that Fincher was casting for the role of the Napster co-founder and first Facebook president, Hill was still only known for his appearances in comedies like Knocked Up and Superbad. Since getting passed up for The Social Network, the actor-turned-director has nabbed two Oscar-nominations, but that doesn’t mean that he’s forgotten about the parts he missed out on.

“Social Network is the one that I was actually like years later was like, ‘F—, like I’m so bummed,'” he told Simmons. (Listen to the full interview below.)

Hill’s directorial debut Mid90s opened in theaters this past weekend and he’s set to join the Saturday Night Live Five-Timers Club when he hosts the Nov. 3 episode.