Ezra Miller has some strong words for people slamming his upcoming film Fantastic: Beasts the Crimes of Grindelwald before they’ve seen it.

“Why don’t you wait until you see the film before you start talking s— on Twitter?” the actor told Total Film. “Or wait to make up your own mind about something for once in your life. Do your own research. Make up your own mind. Follow your heart, and really, really investigate situations before you identify yourself and pick a side, and start throwing things at the opposition. Because that’s what’s totally screwing everything up right now. And it polarizes us. We’re all human, and there’s a lot of things we can agree on.”

Specifically, the Credence Barebone actor addressed the criticism that Beasts was hiding the relationship between Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). Director David Yates originally said the two were “not explicitly” gay, then later seemed to walk that back a bit and suggest its rather heavily hinted. Yates and Law have both noted that Crimes is the second of five films and that their relationship backstory develops further and the films continue.

“It’s a funny idea to me that every form of representation has to look the same,” Miller said. “For me, personally, I find Dumbledore’s queerness extremely explicit in this film. I mean, all around. He sees Grindelwald, his young lover who’s the love of his life; he sees him in the Mirror of Erised. What does the Mirror of Erised show you? Nothing more than the most desperate desire of your heart. If that’s not explicitly gay, I don’t know what is. I think it’s also really powerful to have characters who are fascinating, dynamic people, doing magical works in the world, and that the story does not only pertain to their sexuality. People have to also take a moment and acknowledge the gift that Jo Rowling gave us by writing one of the greatest characters in literary history, one of the most beloved characters across the whole spectrum of civil society, and the beliefs and ideologies there; one of the most beloved characters; and then, at the end of writing that series, was like, ‘Oh, yeah, and he’s gay. What? Step to me.’ She is forever a god for that.”

