Judy Greer explains why her Halloween character hasn't gotten the hell out of Haddonfield

Halloween (2018)

release date 10/19/18
Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Horror
release date 10/19/18
Clark Collis
October 21, 2018 at 05:56 PM EDT

In the new horror sequel Halloween, Judy Greer plays Karen, the daughter of Jamie Lee Curtis’ troubled, PTSD-suffering heroine Laurie Strode. As a kid, Karen was removed from Laurie’s care by child services, and at the start of the movie, she still has a difficult relationship with with her mother. Greer’s character also lives in Haddonfield, Illinois, an apparently easy drive from the psychiatric institute that houses Michael Myers, the maniac who almost killed Laurie 40 years earlier on Halloween night — and who Laurie is certain will one day return to wreak homicidal havoc once again.

All of which raises a question: Why doesn’t Karen just move somewhere else???

“I know, that is a good question,” Greer says. “I think probably [because of] Ray [Karen’s husband, played by Toby Huss] and work. And, you know, because her relationship with her mother is so broken, I think that we sometimes, without knowing it, unconsciously stick around to try to repair something like that. I mean, from a psychological point of view, you maybe have the person that is like, ‘F— you, I’m getting out, and don’t call me ever again, I don’t have a mom.’ Or you have the person that fights and kicks and screams, but is never going to give up on getting that relationship right with a parent. Obviously, I think Karen is the second one.”

Related content:

Halloween (2018)

type
Movie
Genre
Horror
mpaa
R
release date
10/19/18
director
David Gordon Green
Cast
Jamie Lee Curtis,
Judy Greer,
Andi Matichak
Studio
Universal
Complete Coverage
Halloween (2018)

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now