Judy Greer explains why her Halloween character hasn't gotten the hell out of Haddonfield

In the new horror sequel Halloween, Judy Greer plays Karen, the daughter of Jamie Lee Curtis’ troubled, PTSD-suffering heroine Laurie Strode. As a kid, Karen was removed from Laurie’s care by child services, and at the start of the movie, she still has a difficult relationship with with her mother. Greer’s character also lives in Haddonfield, Illinois, an apparently easy drive from the psychiatric institute that houses Michael Myers, the maniac who almost killed Laurie 40 years earlier on Halloween night — and who Laurie is certain will one day return to wreak homicidal havoc once again.

All of which raises a question: Why doesn’t Karen just move somewhere else???

“I know, that is a good question,” Greer says. “I think probably [because of] Ray [Karen’s husband, played by Toby Huss] and work. And, you know, because her relationship with her mother is so broken, I think that we sometimes, without knowing it, unconsciously stick around to try to repair something like that. I mean, from a psychological point of view, you maybe have the person that is like, ‘F— you, I’m getting out, and don’t call me ever again, I don’t have a mom.’ Or you have the person that fights and kicks and screams, but is never going to give up on getting that relationship right with a parent. Obviously, I think Karen is the second one.”

Related content: