Pam Grier saw her onscreen son Ray J's sex tape and she's not impressed

When Pam Grier first heard that Ray J, who played her son in Mars Attacks!, made a sex tape with Kim Kardashian, she said, “I don’t want to see my son doing that.”

But, something changed, because she’s seen it and she has some notes.

When Grier sat down with PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike, she said of Ray J’s now infamous sex tape, “I believe they were just acting.”

What tipped her off? “Ain’t nobody breakin’ a sweat!” Grier says. “Review it!”

Though both Grier and Ogunnaike were at first coy about whether they had watched, Ogunnaike finally admitted, “Kim Kardashian did look a little bored, I’m not gonna lie.”

