Pam Grier saw her onscreen son Ray J's sex tape and she's not impressed

Mars Attacks!

Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Sci-fi ,
Comedy
placeholder
Esme Douglas
October 20, 2018 at 11:00 AM EDT
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

When Pam Grier first heard that Ray J, who played her son in Mars Attacks!, made a sex tape with Kim Kardashian, she said, “I don’t want to see my son doing that.”

But, something changed, because she’s seen it and she has some notes.

When Grier sat down with PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike, she said of Ray J’s now infamous sex tape, “I believe they were just acting.”

What tipped her off? “Ain’t nobody breakin’ a sweat!” Grier says. “Review it!”

Though both Grier and Ogunnaike were at first coy about whether they had watched, Ogunnaike finally admitted, “Kim Kardashian did look a little bored, I’m not gonna lie.”

Watch the full clip above for more.

Related content: 

Mars Attacks!

type
Movie
Genre
Sci-fi,
Comedy
mpaa
PG-13
director
Tim Burton
Cast
Annette Bening,
Glenn Close,
Jack Nicholson,
Pierce Brosnan,
Danny DeVito,
Michael J. Fox,
Pam Grier,
Tom Jones (Musician),
Sarah Jessica Parker,
Natalie Portman,
Martin Short,
Rod Steiger
Complete Coverage
Mars Attacks!

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now