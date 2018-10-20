Halloween director David Gordon Green names his all-time favorite horror movie

Halloween (2018)

release date 10/19/18
Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Horror
release date 10/19/18
Clark Collis
October 20, 2018 at 10:30 AM EDT
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

On Friday, we revealed that the favorite horror movies of director John Carpenter, the man who brought us 1978’s slasher classic Halloween, are 1951’s The Thing from Another World and 1958’s The Fly. But what does David Gordon Green, who directed the just-released sequel Halloween, regard as the best-ever creep-out? The answer is Charles Laughton’s 1955 film The Night of the Hunter, in which the great Robert Mitchum plays a preacher-cum-serial killer named Reverend Harry Powell.

Night of the Hunter is the film from my youth that really opened the door,” says Green. “That was a stepping stone into the more gratuitous genre horror. I guess you’d probably call it more of a thriller, but that was a movie that really affected me in terms of everything from the music and songs Robert Mitchum’s character would sing, and Charles Laughton’s amazing camerawork. It got under my skin, it really disturbed me as a kid, and then I used that as a stepping stone into more obvious genre work. I mean, Halloween was shortly thereafter. The Shining was shortly thereafter. These are the films that I really discovered in the mid-’80s when I was probably a little too young to be processing it, and then a little too excited about the disturbing images that were making their way into my subconscious.”

Watch the trailer for The Night of the Hunter, above.

Related content:

Halloween (2018)

type
Movie
Genre
Horror
mpaa
R
release date
10/19/18
director
David Gordon Green
Cast
Jamie Lee Curtis,
Judy Greer,
Andi Matichak
Studio
Universal
Complete Coverage
Halloween (2018)

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now