Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland surprises Jimmy Kimmel in full suit

Now that Spider-Man: Far From Home is done filming in New York City, star Tom Holland is free to web about making some Marvel-ous movie promotions.

The MCU’s resident Peter Parker surprised Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday — given the show is finishing up its weeklong residency in Captain America’s hometown of Brooklyn — in full Spidey suit. No more grainy paparazzi pics. Now you can see how the new threads move.

You see, Guillermo apparently stole the wall-crawler’s mask while our hero was waiting for the B38 bus, so Spider-Man came to get it back.

Fun aside, Kimmel tried asking Holland to confirm whether Far From Home is a prequel or a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, given how events transpired for the character (and so many others) in Avengers: Infinity War. “I think Thanos is robbing a bank, so I’m gonna go,” the 22-year-old actor said before parkour-ing off the stage.

Randy Holmes/ABC

Spider-Man: Far From Home, directed again by Homecoming‘s Jon Watts with Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley on script duties, filmed in various locations around the US and Europe — which presumably lends itself to the Far From Home subtitle.

Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders will return as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, while Michael Keaton is also reportedly set again as Vulture. Jake Gyllenhaal will play the new big bad, famed Spidey villain Mysterio, and Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Angourie Rice were spotted in various set photos from the Marvel sequel.

As Holland reminded the Kimmel crowd, Spider-Man: Far From Home will open in theaters on July 5, 2019. That’ll be after Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, if that helps solve the mystery of when this takes place.

Related content: