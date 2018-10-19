Lady Gaga drops emotional 'I'll Never Love Again' music video from A Star Is Born

Lady Gaga hits high notes of melancholy love in the new music video for “I’ll Never Love Again,” a soaring ballad that plays a vital role in a key scene following the emotional climax of Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut A Star is Born.

The just-released clip features footage from the pair’s likely Oscar contender, the fourth remake of the oft-retold entertainment industry love story which Gaga leads as a prospective pop star who forms a whirlwind romance with a troubled country singer (Cooper).

Gaga filmed a scene featuring “I’ll Never Love Again” at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles the same day her best friend, Sonja Durham, died after a battle with stage four breast, brain, and lung cancer in May 2017.

“My very, very, very dear friend Sonja died of cancer that day,” Gaga said of the scene. “We were supposed to shoot in, like, 30 minutes, and I left the set because her husband called me and I could hear her in the background and I just got in the car and drove. I missed her by 15 minutes and she died. I literally laid with her, with her husband, and their dog, and his son…. When I came back, Bradley was so gentle with me and we got through it. I performed the song. He was like, ‘You don’t have to do it again. It’s okay.’ All I wanted to do was sing. I’ll never forget that day. It was really a special scene, and I’ll always remember that moment.”

“I’ll Never Love Again” was co-written by Gaga and her “Million Reasons” collaborator Hillary Lindsey. Additional writing and production credits on the tune include country singer-songwriter Natalie Hemby (Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood), Aaron Raitiere, and Benjamin Rice, a recording engineer who previously worked with Gaga on her 2013 album Artpop and 2016’s Joanne.

Other artists who contributed to the film’s 18-song soundtrack — produced entirely by Gaga and Cooper — include Joanne executive producer Mark Ronson, “The Cure” producer Mark Nilan Jr., Lori McKenna, Jason Isbell, ARTPOP contributor Nick Monson, “Born This Way” producer DJ White Shadow, and Lukas Nelson, who previously tapped Gaga for a feature on his band’s 2017 rock single “Find Yourself” before appearing in a small part in A Star is Born.

A Star is Born is now playing in theaters nationwide. Watch a clip from the “I’ll Never Love Again” music video above, and then head to Apple Music to watch it in its entirety.

