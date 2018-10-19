Happy Death Day 2U poster features a killer cupcake

Clark Collis
October 19, 2018 at 01:56 PM EDT

On paper, the idea of combining the comedy classic Groundhog Day with the slasher genre may sound like a horrifically terrible idea. But last year’s Happy Death Day — which did just that — was both a killer watch and substantial box office hit.

The folks at Blumhouse fast-tracked a sequel, titled Happy Death Day 2U, which sees the return of the original’s leading lady, Jessica Grothe, whose character Tree Gelbman discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.

Happy Death Day 2U is written and directed by Christopher Landon and produced by Jason Blum. The film is released Feb. 14, 2019.

Check out the just-released poster for Happy Death Day 2U, below.

Universal

Related content:

 

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now