Halloween slasher icon Michael Myers sat down for an interview with EW. It did not go well...

Do you know who is a genuinely nice person? Jamie Lee Curtis. The star of the just-released horror sequel Halloween arrived an hour-and-a-half early for her recent EW cover shoot — which, in famous-person-terms, is the equivalent of getting somewhere before you’re born — and proceeded to charm all and sundry as the day progressed.

But, hey, do you know who isn’t so nice? Michael freakin’ Myers. The masked killer proved a far less winning presence on the shoot and was downright taciturn in the course of my interview with Haddonfield’s most famous agent of death.

You can see exactly what I’m talking about — and what Myers isn’t talking about — in the video above.

