Escape rooms turn deadly in trailer for Insidious: The Last Key director's new horror film

Insidious: The Last Key director Adam Robitel worked with screenwriters Bragi Schut (Season of the Witch) and Maria Melnik (Starz’s American Gods) to bring a horror twist to the concept of escape rooms.

In the first trailer for Escape Room, the psychological-thriller begins just as the popular gaming craze that swept the nation: six strangers from are brought together, locked in a room, and tasked with solving a series of puzzles in order to escape it.

According to MINOS, a mysterious organization, this escape room is their “most immersive room yet.” From there, the trailer takes a Saw-like turn wherein the subjects — including ones played by Daredevil‘s Deborah Ann Woll and Love, Simon‘s Logan Miller — must solve the puzzle before the clock runs out, otherwise they will be killed by dangerous contraptions.

As it happens, there was a Jigsaw-inspired escape room came to New York Comic Con.

Taylor Russell (Netflix’s Lost in Space), Jay Ellis (HBO’s Insecure), Tyler Labine (Voltron: Legendary Defender), Nik Dodani (Atypical), and Yorick van Wageningen (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) also star in Escape Room, which will open in theaters on Jan. 4, 2019.

Related content: