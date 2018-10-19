Child's Play actors Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry have been trying to terrify their costars for real

When it comes to horror movies, the phrase “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy” is closely associated with Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. But it is a message which actors Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry have clearly taken to heart while shooting the remake of Child’s Play in Vancouver. Not content with helping to craft onscreen frights, the pair have also been attempting to scare the hell out of their young costars, including Gabriel Bateman who plays the killer doll-owning character Andy Barclay.

Overseen by It producers Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg, this new version of the 1988 film stars Plaza as a mother who gives her son (Bateman) a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. The MGM/Orion Pictures project is written by Tyler Burton Smith and directed by Norwegian filmmaker Lars Klevberg, a longtime fan of the original. “Child’s Play was, and is, one of my all-time horror movies and it was one of my introductions to horror,” says Klevberg. “I got the script [for the remake] and it was really really good, and I knew it was from the producers from It, and I jumped in immediately.”

Watch Plaza and Henry attempt to put the frighteners on their young castmates, below.

Sven Boecker / Orion Pictures

Related content: