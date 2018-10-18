The Lion King assembles the 'Hakuna Matata' crew in behind-the-scenes photo

This team of outcasts is ready to put their behinds in the past. Wait…

While working on his next movie hybrid of live-action and CGI, director Jon Favreau revealed a new cast photo from the voiceover booth for The Lion King. Donald Glover (voicing adult Simba) appears next to Favreau, Seth Rogen (voicing “Mr. Pig” Pumbaa), and Billy Eichner (voicing meerkat Timon).

Of course, the binder sitting on their stand is completely hidden amid the grainy blur of the camera quality, but we do know these three characters had a pretty big (and pretty catchy) musical number in the original animated film. Something about “no worries for the rest of your days.”

After the success of Favreau’s The Jungle Book, which created anthropomorphic CGI animals around the live-action Mowgli (played by the young Neel Sethi), the Iron Man and Chef helmer works to bring the same approach to The Lion King. It takes a long time to bring all the visual effects together for an ambitious project like this — and Favreau is also working on that live-action Star Wars television series for Disney. So for now, it’ll probably be non-spoilery production photos like the “Hakuna Matata” trio holding us over until closer to the July 2019 release.

The pride of Pride Rock — i.e. the Lion King voice cast — also includes Beyoncé as adult Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, John Kani as Rafiki, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, John Oliver as Zazu, Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari, Eric André as Azizi, Florence Kasumba as Shenzi, JD McCrary as young Simba, and Shahadi Wright Joseph as young Nala.

