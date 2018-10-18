Watch Julia Roberts invite one lucky winner to a shopping spree on (where else?) Rodeo Drive

When Julia Roberts‘ character Vivian in the 1990 movie Pretty Woman got the chance to go spend a bunch of Edward’s (Richard Gere) wadded-up cash, there was only one place that would do, according to her BFF Kit De Luca.

Rodeo Drive, baby.

And, despite her character being treated like dirt by the snobby salespeople in the film, the real-life Julia Roberts clearly has no hesitation about returning to the area for a little shopping.

Almost 30 years later, the Ben is Back actress, 51, in partnership with Omaze, is offering the chance for one lucky winner to not only have lunch with her at one of her favorite restaurants in Los Angeles, but she will also set the winner up with a Rodeo Drive shopping spree.

The campaign is in support of GLSEN (the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network), a non-profit that works to ensure safe and inclusive schools for LGBTQ students and respect for all in schools. It’s also launching in conjunction with the GLSEN Respect Awards, which will take place on Friday, October 19th in Los Angeles.

As Roberts says herself in the video, to miss out on such a fabulous opportunity would be a “Big mistake…”

Well, you know how the rest of it goes.