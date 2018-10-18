Jamie Lee Curtis reunites with original Halloween costar at sequel's premiere

Forty years after the original Halloween premiered in 1978, little Lindsey Wallace is all grown up and wishing Laurie Strode the best in the new fight against masked killer Michael Myers.

Jamie Lee Curtis (Laurie), the star of the Halloween sequel from director David Gordon Green, reunited with Kyle Richards (Lindsey) on the red carpet for the 2018 film in Hollywood, California.

“Such a great night celebrating the @halloweenmovie premiere,” Richards wrote in a post on Instagram. “Cannot believe it has been 40 years since we made the original Halloween.”

Lindsey was the child Laurie babysits in the original Halloween and Richards was 9 years old when the film premiered.

“Do you think a movie like Halloween ruined the babysitting business?” Richards asked Curtis during an Entertainment Tonight segment earlier this year. “Making the movie I was never scared, [but] seeing myself in it was terrifying!”

She also told Curtis of the Halloween memory she’ll never forget: “I always have that memory of me, on the last day of shooting, of you carrying me all the way back to my dressing room. I’ve never forgotten that.”

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

In the new Halloween, Laurie faces her final confrontation with Michael — and she’s ready for it.

Starring alongside Curtis are Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, James Jude Courtney, Nick Castle, Haluk Bilginer, Will Patton, Toby Huss, Virginia Gardner, and Dylan Arnold.

The film opens in theaters this weekend.

Related content: