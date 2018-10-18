Dylan McDermott may be a mass murderer in The Clovehitch Killer trailer

Clark Collis
October 18, 2018 at 09:23 PM EDT

Did Dylan McDermott’s recent return to American Horror Story make you want to see the actor in more horror-oriented material? Then may we politely refer you to The Clovehitch Killer and its latest trailer.

Directed by Duncan Skiles and written by Christopher Ford (Cop Car), the film stars Charlie Plummer as a boy scout named Tyler who fears his father, Don (McDermott), might be the infamous serial killer known as Clovehitch. The movie’s cast also includes Samantha Mathis and Madison Beaty.

IFC Midnight will release The Clovehitch Killer in theaters and on VOD on Nov. 16. Watch the trailer above.

Related content:

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now